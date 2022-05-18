Pamela Anderson Rocked Iconic Swimsuits on ‘Baywatch’ and Beyond! See Her Bikini Photos Over the Years

In 1992, Pamela Anderson made her debut as C.J. Parker on the drama series Baywatch. She famously rocked her character’s signature red bathing suit until she left the show in 1997. Years later, the blonde bombshell has continued to sport stylish swimsuits and bikinis in several stunning photos.

Prior to her time on Baywatch, the Canadian-American star landed on the cover of Playboy in 1989. Pamela snagged a recurring role on Home Improvement alongside Tim Allen for two seasons beginning in 1991. She left the sitcom to begin her reign as one of the longest-running cast members on Baywatch shortly after.

“It was the best job in the world,” the Dancing With the Stars alum shared on her website in July 2018. “I’m happy it’s still playing all over the world. The character is me. I feel like I went from Baywatch to where I am now. Everything is a blur in the middle.”

On top of her entertainment career, the Love or Lust author became a mom to two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, during her marriage to rocker Tommy Lee. After becoming a mom, Pamela took a step back from taking acting roles to focus on raising her little ones.

“I didn’t really take too many acting jobs after I had babies. I thought, ‘How can I sustain myself by doing as little as possible, but not taking jobs for purely money and be able to have a meaningful life?’” she told Contributor Magazine in November 2016. “My most important job was to look after my children and to be there for them.”

After her kids were all grown up and launched successful careers of their own, Pamela began appearing on more reality competition shows overseas and even starred in the 2017 Baywatch film. In April 2022, she began her eight-week run as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, a role that has truly showcased all of her incredible talents.

“My sons both cried, along with some of my dear friends who have seen the show and have always believed in me, who knew I never reached my true potential,” she told Today in May 2022. “This is it. This was what I was meant to do all along. I sign autographs for many people outside the theater after the show. It’s so sweet that people want to hug me and tell me how proud they are of me like we’ve done this together.”

Keep scrolling to see Pamela’s iconic bikini photos over the years.