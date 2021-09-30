Melanie Griffith knows she can look good in just about anything. Whether she’s rocking a luxurious ensemble on the red carpet or flaunting her figure in a sexy bikini, photos of the Working Girl star prove she has an inspiring amount of confidence.

In her 60s, Melanie works hard for her toned physique. “I have been working out with Gunnar, @gunnarfitness for years,” she wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself doing push-ups in July 2019, noting she’s been training with her fitness coach, Gunnar Peterson, since 2012.

“I ADORE THIS MAN!! He helps me keep my body tight and strong,” Melanie continued in her caption, saying her fitness routine incorporates everything from abs to legs. “He is also kind of my therapist.”

The Milk Money star gave a more recent glimpse inside her workout regimen in February 2021 while doing rolling planks, squats and other exercises. “I work out with @gunnarfitness three times a week, sometimes more if he hasn’t kicked my ass too hard,” she quipped. “I’m determined to stay fit at 63. Also, Gunnar’s one of the funniest, kindest, most interesting people I’ve ever met. We laugh, he pushes me hard. Happy, grateful woman I am!”

For Melanie, though, it isn’t all work and no play. After pushing herself in the gym, the Lolita alum likes to reward herself by going on vacations with friends and spending time with her three kids. In July 2021, Melanie uploaded photos from a vacation to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, which featured the blonde beauty and pals as they enjoyed high-end dinners and a yacht outing. Melanie also snuck in a pic of her boasting her bikini body.

Though the Golden Globe winner has more than enough time to prioritize her fitness, family and friends with her career, it seems she isn’t interested in making time for romance. Following the end of her three marriages with ex-husbands Don Johnson, Steven Bauer and Antonio Banderas, Melanie said she’s “having a blast” being single.

“I’m not looking [to date],” the beloved actress exclusively told Closer in September 2019 when asked what she looks for in a partner. “I think if one comes along, it’ll just be magic. But what am I going to do, go on [the dating app] Tinder? I’m an old-fashioned girl.”

A friend close to the Body Double alum also noted that at this point in her life, Melanie is quite content being the devoted mom of her children, Alexander Bauer, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas Griffith. “She’s been dating occasionally, and she’s open, [but she] will definitely not get married again,” the pal told Closer.

