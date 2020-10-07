Melanie Griffith Is So Stylish! See the Star’s Most Fashionable and Casual Looks While Out and About

Melanie Griffith always wears amazing ensembles when she walks the red carpet, but the Working Girl star looks just as fashionable in a casual T-shirt and jeans. Whether she’s running errands in Los Angeles or jogging around town, Melanie has no problem pulling off any style.

In October 2019, the Milk Money actress looked gorgeous as she stepped out in L.A. with her beloved mom, Tippi Hedren. Melanie sported a pleated skirt with a floral design along with a black top and matching ballet flats. She tied her hair up in a bun and pulled her look together with trendy sunglasses.

Months earlier in July 2019, the Golden Globe winner flaunted her impressive physique in a tiny black bikini. At the time, Melanie was photographed lounging on a boat while vacationing in Spain. She also took a walk on the beach at one point during her outing.

There’s no doubt Melanie is as confident as ever in her 60s, but she still struggles with aging in Hollywood. Because “you depend on your face for work” as an actress, she told InStyle that getting big gigs isn’t as easy when you’re “old.”

“It’s a different deal when you’re older,” she explained to the outlet in August 2018. “I don’t mean it badly, and I don’t mean it like, ‘Oh, poor me,’ or anything like that. It’s just a different deal when you’re an older person. It’s different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff.”

The Lolita star dished her age is also the reason she isn’t so interested in getting married again. Following her marriages with her three ex-husbands, Don Johnson, Steven Bauer and Antonio Banderas, Melanie doesn’t see a reason to walk down the aisle.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore,” she said. “But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

Despite having no plans to fall in love in the future, Melanie is happier than ever at this point in her life. “She does yoga, she hangs with her mom and her kids [Alexander Bauer, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas],” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in December 2019. “She acts, loves to work, goes to her 12-step meetings. She has a full life.”

