Melanie Griffith Wears Cute Crop Top and Leggings While Out and About in Los Angeles

Actress Melanie Griffith has proved once again she has impeccable style! While going for a walk in Los Angeles, the 62-year-old star wore a cute crop top that had the word “Work” on it and a matching pair of black leggings. She kept her distance from other people and continued her stroll until it was time to return home.

Melanie is no stranger to showing off her amazing body. In July 2019, she shared a hot pic of herself laying on a boat with a two-piece bikini and captioned the snap, “Lucky girl … Grateful for my beautiful friends.” The actress showed how she keeps herself in shape when she gave her fans an inside look into her workout routine.

“Ok. I have been working out with Gunnar, @gunnarfitness, for seven years. I ADORE THIS MAN!!” the mom of three to kids, Alexander Bauer, 34, Dakota Johnson, 30, and Stella Banderas, 23, wrote via Instagram. “He helps me keep my 50+11-year-old body tight and strong. He is also kind of my therapist … @kaileygdavis and Brad.”

Aside from keeping herself in shape, Melanie also makes sure she’s centered too. With a good mindset, the Working Girl star feels like she has everything she needs to conquer the day! “She does yoga — [Melanie] is good friends with Kris Jenner and they do yoga together,” a source shared to Closer Weekly in December 2019 about the blonde beauty’s “peaceful” life. “She hangs with her mom [Tippi Hendren] and her kids. She acts, loves to work, goes to her 12-step meetings. She has a full life.”

Sounds like Melanie is doing alright. The only thing she’s working on is her next big film. “She thinks it would be fun to do a superhero movie, and maybe a musical again,” the source explained. “She did Chicago and loved it. An HBO drama would be great. She loved Big Little Lies, she would have loved even a small part on that show.”

We could totally see Melanie starring next to Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern on the hit HBO show!

Scroll below to see pics of Melanie looking gorgeous in Los Angeles.