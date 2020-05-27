Stylish! Melanie Griffith turned heads when she rocked a cute “Love First” tank top and a pair of red leggings while going jogging on Memorial Day. The actress was accompanied by one of her friends and together the pair covered a lot of ground in Beverly Hills.

Melanie, who’s known for her great fashion sense, normally likes to wear clothes that show off her amazing figure. Back in April, the 62-year-old star sported a cute crop top that had the word “Work” on it, and in February, she wore a gorgeous see-through dress to have dinner at Craig’s. Needless to say, Melanie definitely knows how to make a statement.

The Working Girl actress keeps herself in tip-top shape by hitting the gym and doing yoga. “[She loves] yoga, eating well and exercising with weights with her trainer, Gunnar Peterson,” an insider told Closer Weekly in December 2019. “Melanie is in a great place and happy.”

It also helps that she has an incredible relationship with her three kids — Alexander, 34, Dakota, 30, and Stella, 23. Since her private life is more “peaceful” than ever and her career is booming, Melanie has been “staying in a positive state of mind” nearly every single day. She is “living a quiet life,” the source shares.

On May 16, the blonde beauty gave fans a quick look into her tranquil life in California when she shared a video of herself walking outside. “Hi everybody! I’m taking my daily walk,” she said in the clip. “It’s very hard to talk with the mask on because it fogs up my glasses, but nobody is around so I’ll take it off. I just wanted to send love to everybody and to say, get out there and work your body and exercise. It will keep your mind healthy.”

In the caption, Melanie told her fans to “take a walk on the wild side” because “walking three to four miles a day” only takes an hour and it can make anyone “feel so much better.” Melanie gives the best advice!

Scroll below to see photos of the Golden Globe winner jogging in Beverly Hills!