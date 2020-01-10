Everybody needs some down time, and that’s exactly what Melanie Griffith did recently while out and about.

On Thursday, January 10, the 62-year-old was see flying solo on the streets of Los Angeles, as she looked like she was taking in the bright and sunny day. It should come as no surprise to see the actress running errands and enjoying her day, especially since she tries to keep her schedule busy. “She does yoga — [Melanie] is good friends with Kris Jenner and they do yoga together,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly, adding that the star’s life is more “peaceful” than ever.

“[She loves] eating well and exercising with weights with her trainer, Gunnar Peterson. Staying in a positive state of mind,” the source continued. “She hangs with her mom [Tippi Hendren] and her kids. She acts, loves to work, goes to her 12-step meetings. She has a full life.” However, while she enjoys her personal time, Melanie is still focusing on her career.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“She thinks it would be fun to do a superhero movie, and maybe a musical again,” the insider explained. “She did Chicago and loved it. An HBO drama would be great. She loved Big Little Lies, she would have loved even a small part on that show.” Although when it comes down to it, Melanie’s priority is her family.

The Working Girl star has three kids — daughters Dakota, 30, and Stella, 23, and son Alexander, 34 — from three different relationships. And Melanie is of course all about her children, and the people they are today. A friend of hers exclusively described the bond she has with her loving trio as “close” and “loving” in an interview with Closer Weekly. “She tries to be demonstrative with her love always,” the pal added.

“She is truly proud of her kids, but she lets them live their own lives, make their own mistakes,” they noted — also mentioning how being a “hovering” parent is not something she is about. It is clear Melanie is living quite the happy life at the moment!

Scroll on down to see more photos of Melanie out and about!