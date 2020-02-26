Actress Melanie Griffith has done it again! She showed off her amazing style when she had dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 26. The blonde-haired beauty sported a cute see-through dress and a pair of matching heels.

While there, the 62-year-old dined by herself and left the restaurant alone. However, she seemed to be in high spirits. The mom to three kids — Alexander, 34, Dakota, 30, and Stella, 23 — had a huge smile on her face when it was time to head home.

Melanie previously showed off her great sense of fashion when she wore combat boots in January and daisy duke jean shorts in July 2019. Since it was hot outside, the Working Girl star didn’t mind showing a little bit of leg when she ran some errands in Los Angeles.

In October, Melanie showed even more skin when she wore a sexy pair of black lingerie on Instagram. “So these two awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists … @sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche … have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments. I love everything they have made and btw want one of each!” the Body Double star penned the caption. “They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity.”

Melanie loves the way she looks and she’s not afraid to show it! The A-lister revealed how she keeps herself in shape when she shared a video of her workout routine.

“OK. I have been working out with Gunnar, @gunnarfitness for seven years. I ADORE THIS MAN!!” she said in July 2019 alongside a clip of her doing intense exercises. “He helps me keep my 50+11-year-old body tight and strong. He is also kind of my therapist … @kaileygdavis 🙏🏻 and Brad.”

Besides hitting the gym, Melanie also likes to do different workouts with her friends. In a December interview with Closer Weekly, a source revealed the Lolita actress “is good friends with Kris Jenner and they do yoga together.” When Melanie is not exercising, she loves to spend time with her loved ones too.

“She hangs with her mom [Tippi Hedren] and her kids,” the insider said. “She acts, loves to work, goes to her 12-step meetings. She has a full life.”

Scroll below to see pics of Melanie looking stylish at Craig’s!