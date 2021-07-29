Melanie Griffith is always working it! The Hollywood actress was spotted rocking a stylish bikini during a vacation to Nerano, Italy. The 63-year-old stunner flaunted her flawless figure aboard a luxury yacht on Tuesday, July 27.

Melanie was glowing in a strappy brown two-piece while enjoying the beautiful sights of the Amalfi Coast, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail. At one point, the Working Girl star wrapped her body in a towel and smoked a cigarette before hopping back into the beautiful blue water.

MOVI Inc./MEGA

For the fun getaway, the bikini-clad beauty was joined by some friends, as she revealed on Instagram. Uploading a photo of their “glorious boat” ride on July 25, the Lolita alum and her pals smiled in front of the famed Positano backdrop.

Melanie also posted a handful of other photos, including one of their big group out to dinner on July 27. “Magnificent company, delicious food, Viva Italia,” she wrote. The Golden Globe winner previously shared a snapshot of the gorgeous ocean and landscape the day earlier, writing, “One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been.”

It’s no surprise Melanie was glowing in her sexy bathing suit considering the Body Double star can rock just about any type of style. In February 2020, Melanie turned heads when she was seen out and about in a black and white, bodycon-style ensemble after eating dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

The Milk Money has proven to be a style icon on countless other occasions, including when she hit the streets of Los Angeles wearing a super cute pair of Daisy Duke jean shorts in July 2019. Melanie had her long, thin legs on full display and accompanied the trendy look with a white long-sleeved top and sneakers.

Marbella Photo/Shutterstock

As the years have passed, Melanie has certainly embraced aging in the spotlight. The Bonfire of the Vanities alum couldn’t be more confident in her 60s, and she credited mom Tippi Hendren for passing down some of the best beauty tips and tricks.

“My mother has always taken impeccable care of herself. Through that, I learned to take care of my skin,” she told People in September 2020, revealing her favorite products from the Augustinus Bader line.

“In the morning, I use The Face Oil, then The Cream. At night, I use The Face Oil, and The Rich Cream,” she shared. “Oh, and I love The Body Lotion for day and The Body Oil with The Body Cream on top for night. My skin is good, but it’s staying so young from it.”