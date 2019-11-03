So much love! Melanie Griffith wanted to remind her mother, Tippi Hedren, just how much she means to her by taking some time to share some kind words.

The Working Girl star, 62, took to Instagram on Sunday, November 3, to send her mother, 89, a beautiful message. “Forever and always,” the actress wrote alongside a sign that read “I love you mom.” She added, “You are amazing!! Have a beautiful day Mama.”

People were of course over the moon by the sweet post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You are all amazing women,” one fan wrote. Another added, “There is nothing like a mother’s love.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While the Oscar-nominee is clearly filled with a lot of love for her mother, she is also a mom herself. Melanie has three children — Alexander, 34, Dakota, 30, and Stella, 23 — from three different relationships. The iconic star once praised her daughters in honor of a very special holiday.

“On National Daughters Day I honor my two beauties Dakota and Stella!!” Melanie wrote recently via Instagram alongside a pic showing a throwback pic of her little ones. “I love my girls so so so much.” She has also gushed about her son in the past — especially during his birthday.

“My ever so wonderful son Alexander captured by his ever so wonderful brother Jesse,” she wrote next to a pic of her boy blowing his birthday candles out. Melanie’s first husband, Don Jonson, welcomed his son Jesse with his partner Patti D’Arbanville in 1982 — but Melanie sees him like her own child. So sweet!

These days, Melanie’s focus and attention is on her loved ones, which is why she has no interest in dating. “I’m not looking,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta in Beverly Hills. September 6. “I think if one comes along, it’ll just be magic. But what am I going to do, go on Tinder?”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

She added that she’s having a “blast” being single.

It is pretty clear that Melanie simply wants to be all about her family!