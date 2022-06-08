A Roundup of Jane Fonda’s Best Swimsuit Moments: See Her Bikini Photos Over the Years

Legendary actress Jane Fonda is truly unforgettable when it comes to her roles in film, television and the fashion world. The Academy Award winner has starred in countless blockbuster movies and captivated fans with her charming personality for more than six decades in Hollywood. She has even had several iconic swimsuit moments on screen in memorable movies over the years.

“I think it’s a hoot that, at my age, people are calling me a fashion icon,” Jane admitted to W Magazine in May 2015. “Truthfully, my relationship to fashion has always been strained. When I was starting out as an actress in New York, I worked as a model because I needed to pay for acting classes. But I didn’t have what it took to be a model. I hated all the emphasis on how I looked, and I never paid much attention to clothes.”

Even after all her incredible accolades and fashionable red carpet moments, the Grace and Frankie star has remained very humble. In 1959, the beauty flaunted her stunning looks on the cover of Vogue. She returned to grace the cover 60 years later, a full-circle moment that she never expected.

“I don’t feel exhausted. I feel very, very grateful,” she told Vogue in July 2019. “I know that the person who was on that cover in 1959 was very old. Maybe not my face, but I was very old. I saw no future. I was very negative. Whereas the cover this year, 2019, when I’m 81, I was much younger spiritually.”

In February 2021, the 9 to 5 actress appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss her beauty and fashion evolution. She showed off her natural gray hair and spoke about her decision to stop dyeing it.

“I tell you, I’m so happy I let it go gray,” Jane confessed. “Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals — I’m through with that.”

During the appearance, the Broadway actress wore a red tracksuit and explained her decision not to go for a glam look.

“Well, I prefer this kind of outfit than getting dressed up,” she said at the time. “I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again. We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We got to stop that. Stop all this consumerism.”

Keep scrolling to see a roundup of Jane’s best swimsuit moments over the years.