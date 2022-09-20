Celebrities Over 60 Rocking Bikinis: Swimsuit Photos of Christie Brinkley, Jamie Lee Curtis and More

Beach vibes! Some of your favorite Hollywood stars look like they haven’t aged at all during their years in the spotlight. Celebrities like Christie Brinkley, Jamie Lee Curtis and Vanna White are all living it up in the sun, with gorgeous bikini photos and incredible fashion moments during their relaxing beach days.

Christie has been a style icon since the ‘70s. The blonde bombshell has graced the covers of countless magazines like Sports Illustrated, Glamour and Life. In a January 2019 “Rant or Rave” video for Women’s Health, the Masked Singer alum confessed that wearing swimsuits has contributed to her success in the modeling world. “I love bikinis, they gave me a career,” she said.

When it comes to her beauty and skincare routine, the mom of three has been sticking to some of the same products and regimen for the past few decades.

“I start every day by exfoliating my face. That’s something I’ve done for the past 40 years,” she told Byrdie in March 2022. “I feel like it’s really contributed to my skin feeling fresh and smooth. Forty years ago, I read an article that said men always look five years younger than women who are their same age. They contributed that to them shaving every day, and the daily exfoliating with shaving their skin makes them look younger.”

Christie also explained the secret behind her radiant skin and her signature glowy look.

“I generally use a cream that builds up your tan gradually,” the Michigan native said. “I prefer to get that kind of tan color from fake ways, instead of a real tan like I did in my youth.”

Much like Christie, Jamie also loves embracing her bikini body! The Halloween actress shared a gorgeous swimsuit photo on Instagram in April 2022. She rocked a sunhat and a black bathing suit in the poolside snap. The horror movie icon previously revealed the secret to her effortlessly beautiful appearance.

“You ready? It’s going to shake you to your core. Sea Breeze and Nivea. Water and sleep,” she told Today of her beauty routine in September 2018 ahead of her 60th birthday. “Sea Breeze is that astringent. I’ve been using that my whole life.”

Vanna has a beauty routine of her own that she swears by. The Wheel of Fortune cohost is one of the most glamorous women on television, but her radiant look starts with getting enough sleep before busy filming days.

“I do get plenty of sleep. I am in bed early at night,” the TV personality told Inside Edition in February 2017. “I exercise on a regular basis. I try and eat pretty healthy.”

