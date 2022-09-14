The Hosts of ‘Good Morning America’ Love Soaking Up the Sun! See Bikini Photos of Lara Spencer and More

The Good Morning America hosts are always full of energy each morning on the ABC program. In their downtime, the show’s leading ladies are all about spending time relaxing by the ocean or the pool. Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee and more of their costars are total bikini babes with stunning swimsuit photos to prove it!

Lara enjoys spending time out on the water with her family. The Nightline anchor is a mom to two kids, Duff Haffenreffer and Katharine Haffenreffer, with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer. The former couple was married from 2000 to 2015. She moved on with her second husband, Richard McVey, whom she wed in 2018.

The couple has traveled all over the world to gorgeous vacation destinations with her kiddos. In July 2022, Lara snapped several photos during their family getaway to Greece. They enjoyed cliff diving, snorkeling and soaking up the summer sun. Lara shared a cheeky bikini photo at the start of the trip, rocking a red two-piece before heading out for a swim.

The mom of two accessorized her bathing suit look with a gold necklace and a tan sunhat. The New York native previously opened up about some of the ways she likes to stay in shape.

“Here and there, if I’ve been naughty, I’ll jump on the elliptical, but I really don’t go crazy,” she told Hello! Magazine in August 2022. “Life is too short. I make sure that I eat right, and I love playing tennis as you can be with friends and be outside. Just do what makes you happy.”

Ginger also enjoyed spending time outdoors in July 2022. She shared a gorgeous bikini photo snapped during a hangout session with her friends and colleagues. The meteorologist wore hoop earrings and a chic sunhat while spending time in the pool. Her kids, Adrian and Miles, also joined in on the poolside fun.

Ginger is an avid runner and finds happiness in going on hikes. After welcoming Adrian in 2015 with her husband, Ben Aaron, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared how her workouts changed. Prior to becoming a mom, she had been working out twice a week with her trainer, Mark Langowski.

“I still work out with Mark, but sometimes our workouts are shorter,” she told Women’s Health in August 2017. “And now my runs include Adrian in his jogging stroller. My pace has slowed down for sure, but he’s the best motivator. He loves when I speed up, and it makes a killer interval workout!”

Miles arrived in 2018 and Ginger was elated to become a mom of two precious boys. In between working on the popular program and her mommy duties, the TV star is all about self-care, philanthropic work and of course, capturing her gorgeous looks in photos shared on social media.

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos of some of your favorite Good Morning America hosts.