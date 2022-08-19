Reba McEntire and Her Fellow Country Singers Are Total Beach Babes! See Their Bikini Photos

Country music superstars never fail to put people in a good mood with their incredible hits! Reba McEntire, Shania Twain and more of your favorite country hitmakers enjoy spending time at the beach in their downtime. Their gorgeous bikini photos will leave you singing tunes of love for their style.

Reba has been a part of the country music scene since the mid-’70s. One of her first hits was the unforgettable “Today All Over Again,” released in 1981. The stunning redhead has become one of the most recognizable faces in the music industry and a force to be reckoned with on and off stage.

The superstar, who began dating boyfriend Rex Linn in January 2020, remains incredibly busy with her music and acting. Still, the pair manage to find time to kick back and relax. The Reba actress stepped out in a swimsuit in Barbados the same month she made her relationship official with her beau.

Fans could not get enough of Reba’s lovely beach look and effortless beauty. She revealed some of her biggest beauty hacks and wellness tips back in November 2019 during an interview with Closer.

“I start with watching what I eat … the dresses are always tight and body-baring!” she said a few days after hosting the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards. “I’ve got dry skin, so I start moisturizing in August for the show!”

At the time, the Grammy winner joked that her goal was to “see my stage outfit from space.” Reba isn’t the only popular country singer to go through a major fashion evolution during their career. Shania also loves glitz and glam. The Canadian beauty revealed the one accessory she could not live without in a May 2020 interview with Glamour.

“My Yeezys. I wear these shoes with sleek pants, blouse and blazer, or with sweatpants and hoodies when I travel,” she said. “They’re so easy to slip on and off through security and never seem to wear. They even hang in there when I wear them to clean the horse stalls! Comfort is a big part of what makes them a favorite for me, plus the fact that they hold up with all the wear and tear I put them through.”

Shania trades in her Yeezy’s for flip-flops when it comes to spending time at the beach or the pool. Other esteemed artists who love spending time in the ocean include Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood and LeAnn Rimes.

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos of your favorite country music singers.