Soap opera stars have mastered the art of bringing drama to the small screen with their acting skills. Kelly Ripa, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Demi Moore and other celebrities became household names from their time on shows like General Hospital and All My Children. They have another thing in common away from the spotlight — their love for beach getaways and sharing gorgeous swimsuit photos.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, enjoy posting sizzling selfies together during their romantic vacations. The pair met while Mark was doing a screen test for All My Children in 1994. Kelly had made her debut on the series four years earlier, and her storyline was evolving to include a new love interest.

She has the long-running show to thank for introducing her to her future hubby. The talk show host was smitten after only seeing a photograph of the hunk prior to meeting him in person.

“I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single girl life in the city and sort of like moving. … I had no responsibilities, and I was earning a good living on this soap opera … [But] when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it,” the New Jersey native recalled during a February 2020 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “And I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

The lovebirds have continued to work together on projects outside of the hit soap opera. The dynamic duo share three children together: Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Kelly and Mark weren’t the only couple who met on the set of a soap opera. True O’Brien and Casey Moss portrayed love interests on Days of Our Lives, and their romance translated off screen.

The happy couple got engaged in June 2022 and gush about each other on Instagram often. In their downtime, the actors love soaking up the sun at the beach and going on hikes. True frequently shares her workout routine with fans which includes doing yoga and kickboxing.

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos of your favorite soap opera stars.