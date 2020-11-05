Lara Spencer doesn’t know what she would do without her two kids! The beloved Good Morning America star is the proud mom of her teenage children, son Duff Haffenreffer and daughter Katharine Haffenreffer.

Lara welcomed her kiddos during her marriage with her first husband, David Haffenreffer. The former couple, who walked down the aisle in 2000, started their family when their eldest child, Duff, arrived in 2002. They became the mother and father of their youngest, Katharine, two years later in 2004.

The It’s Worth What? alum and the real estate broker stayed together for the next decade, but after 15 years of marriage, they called it quits in 2015. Although the two noted it was a “sad decision” to end their relationship, they remained committed to coparenting their kids.

“[This] did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children,” the exes shared in a statement to Page Six at the time of their split. “[Duff and Katharine] remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

The Flea Market Flip host hasn’t spoken about her coparenting situation much at all since she and David went their separate ways, but there’s no doubt Lara is doing everything she can to put them first. Whether they’re hanging out at home or paying a visit to Nantucket, Massachusetts, the TV journalist always has the best time when Duff and Katharine are around.

“Mother [and] daughter unintentionally twinning. Clearly inspired by all the white and blue here,” Lara captioned an adorable photo with Katharine, who also goes by her nickname “Kate,” while vacationing in Greece in July 2019. “And hey — I even got teen approval to post a very rare occurrence, so enjoy!”

Months earlier in January 2019, the doting mama also uploaded a pic while at a fancy dinner with her handsome son. “And then, one day, you wake up and your little boy is taller than you,” Lara gushed alongside the heartwarming snapshot. “I love you, Duff.”

Aside from being a mom, Lara has a lot to be proud of. In 2018, she walked down the aisle with her second husband, Richard McVey, and the pair couldn’t be happier. “It happened! Best day ever,” Lara marveled next to photos on their wedding day. “I might be just a little happy. Best day ever.”

