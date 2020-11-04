Lara Spencer is often admired for her fashionable ensembles on Good Morning America, but she should also be commended for the immaculate interior design in her Connecticut home. Photos inside the midcentury mansion prove the beloved news anchor knows a thing or two about style.

Lara lives in the gorgeous abode with her second husband, Richard McVey, and her two kids, Katharine Haffenreffer and Duff Haffenreffer. The GMA host has lived in Connecticut since she married her first spouse, David Haffenreffer, in 2000, according to reports.

Lara’s open-concept abode features multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, a modern-style kitchen, various living rooms, areas for entertainment and more. As for the outdoors, the mom of two’s backyard boasts plenty of space for her dogs to run around, a luxurious pool and a spacious patio area. The property even has a separate guest house.

“I love living in Connecticut and raising my family here,” the Flea Market Flip host once gushed to Greenwich Magazine.

Lara has lived in the Northeast for a good portion of her life, but she relocated to California for a brief time during her 15-year marriage with David. In 2008, they moved to California after she was offered a gig as host on The Insider. Even though she was excited to experience Hollywood, Lara said leaving her beloved home wasn’t easy.

“We were sad to leave Greenwich,” she told the outlet. “There’s such a connection to the East Coast for a native New Yorker like myself, and for my [ex-husband], who is from Providence, [Rhode Island].”

Fortunately, their time in California wasn’t as bad as she thought. “It turned out to be the most magical experience and the greatest gift that I’ve given my kids and myself,” she dished, noting her son “came back a leader” when they returned home to Connecticut three years later in 2011.

“There are things I miss dearly about California: the friends we made there; the weather; the lifestyle; the road trips we took on weekends,” Lara added. “But in our hearts, we knew we’d come back [to Connecticut], so we went for it with gusto.”

The It’s Worth What? star and the real estate broker ended up divorcing in 2015, but Lara still resides in her beautiful abode in Connecticut. After marrying Richard in 2018, he’s since moved in and the sweet family couldn’t be happier.

