Lara Spencer’s Kids Have Gotten So Big! See the Cutest Photos of Her Son Duff and Daughter Kate

For Lara Spencer, nothing brings the biggest smile to her face than spending time with her two kids, Duff and Kate. The Good Morning America star couldn’t be more proud of the young man and woman her children are growing up to be, and she always gives sweet glimpses inside her life as a mom.

Lara is the devoted parent of her beautiful kiddos with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer. The famed journalist and real estate broker wed in 2000 and started their family when she gave birth to son Duff in 2002. The former couple’s second kid, daughter Kate, arrived in 2004.

Throughout the next decade, the Flea Market Flip host and her beau raised their children together. But after 15 years of marriage, Lara and David split in March 2015. At the time they announced their divorce, the exes expressed how much they “respect and love each other,” as well as their “children.”

“After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” read a statement to Page Six. “It’s a sad decision that did not come easily. [Duff and Kate] remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

Though Lara has kept a tight lip on what life has been like coparenting with her ex, it seems she’s making the situation as smooth as possible for Duff and Kate. As you can tell by the big smiles on their faces in photos on Lara’s Instagram, the Emmy-winning TV personality is a pro at keeping her kids happy.

“Two pics of our Christmas morning. Two kids. Three dogs. Lots of gratitude,” Lara captioned two snapshots of Duff and Kate celebrating the holiday, jokingly pointing out her custom wrapping paper. “Yes, I had wrapping paper made (so cute – check Etsy) to commemorate the pooches. We love our pups.”

Aside from making holiday memories at their Connecticut home, Lara loves traveling with her children. While celebrating Mother’s Day one year, the Everything But the House star shared a touching throwback from a family getaway in Nantucket, writing, “Kate and Duff. My [heart]. My [world]. I am so grateful … I love you both with every cell of my being.”

To see a roundup of Lara’s cutest photos of Duff and Kate, scroll through the gallery below!