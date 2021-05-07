Nothing Can Stop These Mother-Daughter Duos! Bette Midler and More Celeb Moms With Look-Alike Kids

Did you ever notice how much Bette Midler‘s daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg, resembles her famous mom? The iconic Hocus Pocus actress isn’t the only Hollywood star with a look-alike daughter, though, as photos prove Goldie Hawn, Meryl Streep and more celeb moms gave practically birth to their spitting image.

Bette became the mother of her gorgeous mini-me in 1986 with husband Martin von Haselberg, whom she married two years earlier. Not only does Sophie have Bette’s one-of-a-kind grin and defined cheeks, but Sophie is similar to her mother in the way they both are passionate about acting.

In addition to Hocus Pocus, Bette has starred in countless Hollywood hits, including Beaches, The Rose, The First Wives Club and The Stepford Wives. So while it’s no surprise Sophie was bit by the acting bug, the Ask for Jane actress revealed the reason she held off from pursuing a showbiz career for years.

“Acting was something I always knew I was going to do, but I didn’t for a long time because of my mom,” Bette’s only child told the New York Post in October 2014. “You know you will always be compared to your parent.”

Sophie ultimately made a name for herself in Hollywood, and since then, she’s starred in her fair share of acclaimed films such as A Woman, A Part, Irrational Man, The Wizard of Lies, Frankie and Johnny and more.

Like Bette, Cindy Crawford also pretty much hit “copy and paste” when she gave birth to her daughter, Kaia Gerber, with husband Rande Gerber in 2001. As soon as Kaia started showing interest in modeling, the legendary runway star said she had no choice but to let her daughter follow in her footsteps.

Cindy got candid about Kaia’s journey in the modeling industry during a panel event in October 2019. The Fair Game alum said she had “no trepidation at all about saying yes” when her child asked to start modeling despite being a teenager at the time.

“I felt comfortable and I was like, ‘Go for it, have fun and I’m always here if you have a question,'” Cindy shared, noting she didn’t listen to the backlash because she was blown away by how much of a natural her daughter is. “By the time Kaia started, she was pretty well-versed in designers and young photographers. She was prepared.”

With these celebs as their moms, it’s no surprise they’ve learned what it takes to be successful!

