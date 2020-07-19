Bette Midler has reason to celebrate! In June 2020, the iconic Hocus Pocus actress’ only child, Sophie von Haselberg, became a married woman. “It’s kind of cute, very sweet, and very nice to be a mother-in-law,” Bette shares in the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now.

The Ruthless People star, 74, adds that Sophie, 33, and her new husband “are very joyful together. So it gives me a lot of happiness, tremendous happiness.”

The singer has been holed up at her estate outside of New York City with her husband of 36 years, Martin von Haselberg, and the newlyweds for the past three months. “We haven’t had any serious disagreements,” Bette gushes. “It’s lovely.”

It is a rare time of stillness for Bette, who has been earning Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards since the 1970s. Currently, she appears in the second season of The Politician, a Netflix series. “She was also set to reunite with Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton for the sequel to The First Wives Club, called Family Jewels. But with the pandemic, who knows if that will happen?” says a friend.

Though Bette enjoys acting and continues to write songs, she doubts she will ever mount a full-scale concert tour again. “I still have interest, but I don’t know whether I am strong enough anymore,” she explains. Time will tell.

Until then, Bette’s very happy to be residing in a house overflowing with love. “Her family is where her heart is,” confides the friend. “She can’t wait to become a grandma!”

It’s no surprise the Tony Award-winner is relishing in her role as a mother-in-law considering she’s always been dedicated to her family. Bette — who tied the knot with Martin, 71, in 1984 — once revealed the reason the two decided to stay together despite times the couple used to fight “bitterly.”

“We came to the conclusion that we wanted to raise a child,” Bette said during a 2014 appearance on Good Morning Britain. “We never wanted to hurt that kid in any way, and we stayed together until it got better, and it did.”

It seems the loving mom of one couldn’t feel more grateful for her decision to stick it out. “My husband is probably the greatest father who ever lived!” she sweetly told People in 2014. “He picked up the slack when I was on the road. He taught [Sophie] a foreign language. He taught her to cook!”

For more on Bette, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now