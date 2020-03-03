As Eva Amurri gears up to welcome baby No. 3, the pregnant actress gave fans an idea of what the special day is going to look like. Considering she’s currently dealing with a divorce from estranged husband Kyle Martino, the Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe star revealed her ex won’t be in the delivery room when their third child makes his debut.

“Birthing this time without a partner has made me get in my own head a lot about whether I’m strong enough to do this,” the 34-year-old beauty, who is over 37 weeks pregnant, candidly announced in a post on her Happily Eva After blog on Monday, March 2. “Birth is so emotional, and so I knew early on that having Kyle there wasn’t going to feel right to me.”

After Eva stated she no longer plans to include the former professional soccer player, 39, in the upcoming birth, she explained why she had to make the “bittersweet” and “overwhelming” decision. The former pair — who are the proud parents of daughter Marlow, 5, and son Major, 3 — announced they were officially splitting in November 2019.

“Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support,” Eva wrote.

While she’s feeling anxious about not having the father of her baby in the delivery room, the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon revealed how she’s going to make up for it.

“I’ve realized that having a strong female energy present at my birth this time is going to bring that for me,” she gushed. “I’ve elected to have my female midwives, my awesome doula (also a woman) and some incredible girlfriends –— who are all mamas as well. My kids will be there, and I’m excited for them to witness the miracle of birth for the first time, and to hopefully take that experience with them forever as they grow into adults as well.”

Although Kyle won’t be present for their third child’s actual birth, Eva noted he’ll “meet his son directly after he’s born” at home. “We both feel good about this decision,” she added.

“Not having a partnership present at this birth feels totally different! It’s been taking a lot of intentional thought and work on myself as I near the birth experience to get out of my own fears and to focus on the power I have felt during this pregnancy,” she continued. “Knowing EXACTLY how challenging birth is doesn’t help those fears either.”

As she began to conclude her post, Eva explained how she’s hoping her “birth process with my third child can be one of releasing what ‘wasn’t’ with this pregnancy.” The brunette beauty confessed she felt she spent much of her pregnancy “wrapping my head around my marriage ending, getting through a divorce and making sure my kids came out of all of it emotionally cared for and loved.”

