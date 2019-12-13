Almost one month after Eva Amurri split from husband Kyle Martino, she updated the “About Me” page on her lifestyle blog, Happily Eva After, to reflect her new life as a single and pregnant woman.

She wrote, “Now four years in to founding my company, two kids deep, expecting my third child, coparenting with my ex-hubby of eight years, a couple product launches, and a move and home renovation under my belt — and I’m keeping it really REAL about what my life is like as a single mom, woman, and entrepreneur.”

Eva continued, “I have been transitioning from a marriage to a coparenting and deep friendship with my partner of 10 years while pregnant with our third child. It’s been a wild ride, but I’m thankful today to have so much clarity on where I want to be headed.”

Eva is expecting her third child with Kyle and they’re already proud parents of two to their daughter, Marlowe, and their son, Major. Even though The Banger Sisters actress is going through a tough time in her life right now, she can always go to her mom, Susan Sarandon, for advice.

“She supports Eva 100 percent,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly about the two stars. Not only that, but Susan also knew about her daughter’s issues with Kyle way before anyone else.

“Susan knew Eva and Kyle were having problems,” the source revealed. The rest of the world found out that the New Girl alum was leaving her hubby once Eva took to Instagram to announce their separation.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” she wrote on Friday, November 15. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple. We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

Instagram

“We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together,” she continued. “We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family. All the love, Eva & Kyle.”

Although we’re sad to see them break up, we wish the both of them the best of luck.