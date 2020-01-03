A New Addition to the Family! See All the Stars Who Welcomed Babies in 2020

We can just feel it in our bones that 2020 will be the year for welcoming babies!

Dylan Dreyer already got a head start on everyone when she gave birth to her second son, Oliver “Ollie” George Fichera, on Thursday, January 2. The Today cohost shares her new kid and her 3-year-old son, Calvin, with husband Brian Fichera.

“We have some exciting news,” Hoda Kotb announced on the December 3 episode. “The Today family just got bigger. Dylan had her little baby. Little “Ollie” Oliver George Fichera was born yesterday [at] 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 inches long.”

Since her kid’s arrival, the 38-year-old meteorologist says Calvin has been adjusting very nicely to being a big brother. “Everything just clicked,” she said. “There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family.”

She also called into Today to assure everyone she is doing well. “I feel good,” she gushed. “I just feel so happy and so blessed.”

Ollie’s arrival has been a blessing for both of his parents. Before welcoming him into the world, Dylan suffered a miscarriage. During a recent interview with People, the meteorologist opened up about her blessing after heartbreak.

“I feel so grateful because I know it was so much harder this time around,” she confessed. “We weren’t sure we were going to get pregnant or what sort of IVF treatments we’d have to go through to be able to have this baby. So every night I pray and thank God for putting us in this situation and giving us this opportunity and not having to struggle any longer than we did.”

However, Dylan isn’t the only celebrity to welcome a baby around the new year. Caternina Scorsone from Grey’s Anatomy also gave birth to a beautiful kid too. On New Year’s Eve, she announced the arrival of her new daughter, Arwen Giles.

“Arwen is here!” the 38-year-old gushed alongside two beautiful photos of her older girls — Eliza, 7, and Paloma (a.k.a. “Pippa”), 3 — holding the baby via Instagram. “Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment. ❤️.”

Scroll below to see all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2020!