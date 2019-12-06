An amazing surprise. Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera will soon be welcoming their second child, but after suffering a miscarriage the meteorologist didn’t see herself getting pregnant again.

“I feel so grateful because I know it was so much harder this time around,” the Today star, 38, told People in an interview. “We weren’t sure we were going to get pregnant or what sort of IVF treatments we’d have to go through to be able to have this baby. So every night I pray and thank God for putting us in this situation and giving us this opportunity and not having to struggle any longer than we did.”

The happy couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — already have a son named Calvin, 2. “I’m more worried about Calvin’s feeling than this baby,” the TV personality told the outlet. “When I was pregnant with Calvin, it was all about the nerves of having a new baby and not knowing what to do with a new baby. And this time around, I know the baby’s going to be fine and I’m so worried about Calvin’s feelings. … For the past three years it’s all been about him.”

However, Dylan has been doing all she can to help her little one feel at ease. “We made a whole big deal about converting his room into his big boy room,” she explained. “We wanted him to not feel like the baby was stealing his room.” In fact, even Calvin’s room is being prepared for his sibling’s arrival.

“I had this little treasure chest and I put a countdown on it. So every day we cross off the day now,” Dylan revealed. “And every day Calvin opens up the treasure chest and it’s a new little gift from his baby brother, little things like a Matchbox car or a little thing of Play-Doh or stickers or just something small, so he’s excited.” Prior to learning of her pregnancy, Dylan shared how eager she was to bring another baby into the world.

“My friend just had a baby, and he held her and it’s just so sweet. And I wanna give that to him,” she said during an episode of Today. We are just so happy Dylan and her family got their wish.