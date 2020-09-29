Meghan McCain is now a mom! The View host gave birth to her first child with husband Ben Domenech on Monday, September 28. Meghan welcomed a beautiful baby girl just six months after revealing her first pregnancy.

“We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech!” The View tweeted. ABC News confirmed the 35-year-old welcomed her beloved daughter on Monday evening.

Shutterstock

Fans couldn’t be more thrilled for Meghan as she kicks off her journey through motherhood. The American columnist and political commentator — who married Ben, 38, in 2017 — first announced she was expecting baby No. 1 in a lengthy post in March 2020.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” Meghan wrote via Instagram, noting she didn’t originally plan to get pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

“I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with,” she continued. “Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.”

Although Meghan initially shared the news of her pregnancy, she remained tight-lipped about any details. In a candid Instagram post in late May, the daughter of late Senator John McCain explained why she wasn’t giving fans updates along the way.

Instagram/MeghanMcCain

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) [family’s] privacy as much as is possible,” she wrote at the time. “I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.”

In the past, the conservative TV star has been incredibly open and honest about her journey to motherhood. In July 2019, Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage and later opened up about the heartbreaking experience during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“Nobody talks about this kind of stuff,” she shared in October 2019. “The only experience I’ve ever had on TV when women are pregnant is streamers and excitement, which is wonderful and amazing, but I just think there’s a lot of other women out there who have my experience and you are not alone.”

Meghan and Ben are going to be the best parents to their little bundle of joy!