A beautiful gift! Meghan McCain‘s first baby will arrive in November 2020 and once her little bundle of joy gets here, the View cohost will bring her child home into her luxurious Los Angeles loft or her upscale New York apartment.

“My version of entertaining at home is putting on some cool music and opening up a bottle of Jack Daniel’s or wine,” Meghan previously gushed to The Los Angeles Times. “I can’t cook, unless you want Cheez Whiz on a Ritz cracker. I am the female Oscar Madison.”

Although Meghan hasn’t said where she is quarantining with her husband, Ben Domenech, amid the coronavirus outbreak, the TV personality has two beautiful residences to choose from. In Hollywood, she likes to “live like a bachelor” in her comfy one-bedroom loft, which has smoky hardwood floors and an open living space.

“This is my favorite thing in the apartment; it’s very ‘Beetlejuice,’” she said while looking at her kitchen counter, which has a brutalism design. “I imagine this is what moon rocks look like.” However, Meghan’s New York home is just as fabulous. She designed it with a “Scarface meets Graceland” type of style because the new mom doesn’t like “anything traditional.”

“I make my living talking about serious subject matter, but I’m a weirdo. I love a rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic, and I want my place to be where the after-after-party can happen,” she gushed. But once the Dirty Sexy Politics author welcomes baby No.1, all that might have to change.

Meghan revealed she was pregnant for the first time when she announced the great news on Instagram. “My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” the blonde-haired beauty wrote in March. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

Because of her doctor’s orders, Meghan said she was going to “immediately” go into quarantine to “prevent the spread of COVID-19.” But as she waits for her baby to arrive, Meghan will continue prepping her home for her little one’s arrival.

