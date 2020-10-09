When Meghan McCain dreamt about what it would be like to be a mom, she never imagined she would feel this “blessed.” The View star said experiencing parenthood with her husband, Ben Domenech, has “exceeded well beyond [her] wildest expectations” after welcoming daughter Liberty in late September.

“Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true,” the 35-year-old gushed via Instagram alongside a pic of her new “Mama” necklace on Thursday, October 8. “It is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter.”

Watching little Liberty grow up is like “observing [her] entire heart live and exist outside of [her] body,” the American columnist continued. “She is a little wildcat — beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit … I only wish I had done this sooner.”

Meghan then praised the Federalist cofounder — whom she tied the knot with in 2017 — for being by her side through the “wonderful and petrifying adventure” of parenthood. “Thank you to my love Ben for giving me this gift and taking the leap,” she marveled. “I love our little family and I have never felt so blessed, present and grateful.”

Since giving birth to her first child on September 28, the Dirty Sexy Politics author also feels a lot closer to her late dad, John McCain, who died at age 81 following a battle with brain cancer in August 2018. “This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing,” Meghan sweetly noted.

As she concluded her heartwarming post, the ABC News personality praised her fans for respecting her “protectiveness, boundaries and privacy” throughout this new journey. “I know it is unorthodox given the public life I have chosen. It’s all a work in progress and I will continue to share what I can as I (and Ben) are comfortable,” she wrote. “And thank you for all the incredible words, blessing and kindness that have been extended to all of us, I am beyond grateful and humbled.”

Instagram/MeghanMcCain

Meghan and Ben first announced they were expecting their little bundle of joy in late March. At the time, the Emmy Award nominee explained why she was taking extra precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” the proud mama wrote on Instagram. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.”

Meghan and Ben are going to be the best parents!