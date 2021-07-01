Meghan McCain‘s time on The View is coming to an end. The political commentator announced she’s leaving the hit ABC talk show after four seasons, revealing her exit during the Thursday, July 1, episode.

“I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful cohosts and the viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at The View,” Meghan, 36, said while virtually tuning in from Washington D.C.

“This was not an easy decision,” the columnist continued, pointing out she wants to prioritize her role as a mom. “It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know … COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way at least for me.”

Meghan will appear on The View for a few more weeks as her contract has her slated as a host until July 2021. The daughter of late senator John McCain first began guest cohosting The View when she was 23 years old and was later offered a full-time gig a decade in October 2017.

As the Dirty Sexy Politics author discussed her decision to leave, she credited the coronavirus pandemic for helping her realize the important things in life. Meghan said she came to the conclusion that she wanted to focus on being a mom to her daughter, Liberty, whom she welcomed with husband Ben Domenech in September 2020.

In order for this to be possible, Meghan and Ben, 39, decided to stay in the D.C. area, making her unable to host The View from the studios in New York City. Meghan said when she thinks “about where [she wants] Liberty to have her first steps and her first words,” it’s a no-brainer for them to be in D.C. “We’re surrounded by my family and friends … I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately I felt like I didn’t want to leave,” she explained.

However, the Outnumbered alum noted her choice to exit The View wasn’t an easy one, calling the experience “one of the most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of [her] entire life.” As she concluded her announcement, Meghan praised her costars — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin — for being some of the “most talented women” she’s ever worked with.

“I wish nothing but continued success and good wishes and good luck to all of you and to this show, and I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here,” the former Raising McCain star gushed. “So seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart … and I will still be here month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, we have four more weeks.”