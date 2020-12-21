Courtesy of Meghan McCain/Instagram

Meghan McCain held back on posting photos throughout her first pregnancy, but she gave fans a rare glimpse while reminiscing on her journey to motherhood. The View host shared beautiful snapshots of her baby bump from the time she was pregnant with her daughter.

“11 days left in 2020 … the year wasn’t all bad,” Meghan, 36, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 20. “Pics from almost a full nine months and a week before Liberty arrived.”

In her post, the American columnist had her baby bump on full display. Meghan uploaded three photos of her posing in the mirror in what appears to be her bedroom. In two of the snaps, she donned a black maternity dress and a blue jean jacket, while she sported a flowy gray maxidress in the other.

Considering this was the first time Meghan has ever shown off her baby bump, fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse inside her life as a new mama. “Aww! You finally did it! You posted a pregnancy pic. You looked glorious,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “Wow, you looked fabulous.” A third fan gushed, “I hope you realize how adorable you look pregnant!”

The Dirty Sexy Politics author — who welcomed Liberty in late September — has opened up about her road to parenthood on a number of occasions, but she didn’t budge when it came to sharing photos. Two months after she announced she was expecting baby No. 1 with husband Ben Domenech in March 2020, Meghan explained why they chose to keep “pics and details” of their little bundle of joy off social media.

“I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety,” she wrote in a candid Instagram post in May. The Emmy Award winner said she and Ben “made the conscious decision” in order to “guard” their family’s privacy.

As much as she would’ve loved to share photos throughout her pregnancy, “a bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media,” including herself. Meghan noted prior to dad John McCain‘s death in August 2018, users would comment how they were “glad [her] dad has cancer and he’s in hell.”

“I learned a lot of hard lessons about [the] cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dad’s cancer fight,” the Raising McCain alum explained. “It is a shame. I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on TV five days a week, but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum.”

Do you, mama!

Keep scrolling to see Meghan’s rare photos from her pregnancy.