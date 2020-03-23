Since Meghan McCain revealed she was expecting her first baby with husband Ben Domenech, everyone has been wondering who her soulmate is. Well, Ben is a writer who is madly in love with Meghan, and when he found out he was going to be a dad for the first time, he could barely contain his joy.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” Meghan wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 22. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.” That sounds like a smart move!

In 2017, Ben and Meghan got married. They tied the knot just a couple of months after The View cohost confirmed their secret engagement.

“You may have read something about me on the Internet last night. I’m engaged!” she said on the talk show in November 2017. “We’ve been together for years. We’ve been engaged for a while and it’s a secret. I was hoping to get married and people wouldn’t find out, but people talk sometimes.”

Not only that, but Meghan said she was inspired to break the news after father John McCain‘s glioblastoma diagnosis. “We got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive,” she said. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.” Aww! These two are in it for the long haul.

Scroll below to learn more about Meghan’s husband, Ben!