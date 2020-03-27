Written in the stars! Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, have a beautiful love story. Three years after they got married, the View cohost revealed they were expecting their first child together in a sweet post she shared on Instagram.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she said on Sunday, March 22. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Meghan said she won’t be leaving her house as much. “Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she wrote. “As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.”

It’s a good thing Meghan has Ben by her side. He supports her and will do anything for his wife. “My husband has been the most incredible [man],” the talk show host told Ben Shapiro in 2017. “I hope every woman has the kind of husband I have. I say that as someone who dated every a–hole in West Hollywood possible before I met my husband.”

When the pair celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary, Meghan gushed about their amazing love story. “My ride or die from day one,” she said on Instagram in November 2018. “In the words of the late poet Johnny Cash — we fell into a burning ring of fire. My great love, my best friend, my true partner, my shelter from the storm. I would not have survived this last year without you. Thank you for always taking on the world beside me — Bonnie and Clyde forever. I love you with my entire heart, Ben @btdomenech.” True soulmates!

