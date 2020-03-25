We’re so excited for Meghan McCain! On Sunday, March 22, the TV personality revealed she and husband Ben Domenech were expecting their first baby together, and after doing a few calculations, we found out when she’s due to give birth. Since Meghan, 35, announced she was pregnant in the spring of 2020, then she’ll more than likely become a first-time mom in the fall. How cool is that?

Although The View cohost hasn’t confirmed her due date, we project she’ll be welcoming her baby in November. This means Meghan will have her little boy or girl just in time for the holidays. We can already picture the trio decorating their Christmas tree and sitting around the table for Thanksgiving. In fact, when Meghan announced she was pregnant she said she felt happy to expand her family.

Instagram

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” the blonde-haired beauty wrote via Instagram. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.”

Meghan is taking extra precautions to make sure she delivers a healthy baby. “I am fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my cohosts to work remotely,” she continued. “I am indebted to our producers and crew. I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines of this fight. Please stay safe. Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View.”

We hope Meghan’s baby has her smile and wonderful personality!