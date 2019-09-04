It didn’t take very long after The View returned from a hiatus on Tuesday, September 3, for Meghan McCain to ruffle some feathers, as the TV personality turned some heads when she openly brought up her support for the second amendment.

“I try to just remind myself that I’m representing 50 percent of the country,” the 34-year-old told ET of being the only conservative voice on the panel. “I’m representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair, and it’s really important.” Alongside Meghan on the popular ABC program are Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin. However, the Dirty Sexy Politics looks to a former panelist for inspiration.

“I also try to think of, as cheesy as it sounds, what Elisabeth Hasselbeck used to mean to me when I was young,” she explained. “I used to watch The View in college and she was really such an icon for young Republican women and I hope I’m giving that to anyone that’s watching. I know there’s people in the middle of the country that feel like they’re really happy that someone is representing them.”

While Megan brings very different opinions when compared to her co-panelists, it makes for some tense fights. “I mean, I think that’s why people like the show,” John McCain‘s daughter said. “They know it’s not scripted and they know we’re not being phony and I’m not trying to placate to an audience. I always say we’re like the only show that [talks] about [Jennifer Lopez] and [Alex Rodriguez] and North Korea in the same show, and I think that’s important.”

Although, things are back to normal once the dust settles. “We all have other projects and things going on. I actually forget about it,” Meghan shared. “Other people remind me of fights, I’m like, ‘I don’t remember that one happening.’ So you know I let it roll off pretty easy.”

Meghan has been quite open about her time on The View — she once revealed that she tries to hate her co-panelist Joy. “The thing about Joy and I is if you extract politics we are very similar women,” she Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “We leave it all out on the table, we fight like boxers and then we leave and I’m like, ‘Do you want to get a drink? Are we cool?’”

“She’s really funny and at the end of the day I try and hate her but I can’t,” the former Fox News contributor said, adding, “I’m telling you I’ve never had more fun fighting with someone on TV than I do with Joy Behar.”