It has been one year since the tragic passing of John McCain, and his daughter Meghan McCain is looking back at the incredible man her father was.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram this weekend to post a tribute to her late dad, who passed away on August 25, 2018 due to a form of brain cancer. “Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life,” the TV personality wrote alongside two snaps showing her sitting next to her father and holding his hand. “I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life.”

“Grief is omnipresent and relentless,” The View cohost continued. “For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful. On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media for reflection. The memory of my father’s life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones and be grateful for every moment you have with them. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did Dad …”

Take a look at the sweet post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Aug 24, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

The My Dad, John McCain author’s own mother, Cindy, chimed in, as she said, “I love you Meghan!” Other fans were also quick to respond, as they took to the comments section. “Thinking about you so much in the few next days,” one person said. Another added, “He is still holding your hand.

Aside from Meghan, the Arizona senator also had six more kids — Douglas, 59, Andrew, 57, Sidney, 52, Jack, 33, James, 31, and Bridget, 28.

Meghan has been quite open about her grief since her dad passed at 81. Late last year she admitted that she is still waiting for the former presidential candidate to reach out to her. “I’m still waiting for you to call me on my phone,” Meghan wrote in a previous Instagram post. “I’m still waiting to get on a flight to meet you for Christmas, I’m still waiting to be woken up from this bizarre nightmare/coma that was the last year watching what happens to a person who fights glioblastoma. I’m still waiting for a lot of things and guess I probably will be for the rest of my life… 113 days.”

We won’t ever forget John!