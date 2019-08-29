Each year, August 29 marks John McCain‘s birthday and his beloved daughter, Meghan McCain, is spending it just like she would every year: by his side. The View cohost took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a beautiful tribute in honor of what would’ve been her late father’s 83rd birthday.

“Happy birthday, Dad. I love you,” the 34-year-old wrote in the caption, adding an American flag emoji. Along with the touching words, Meghan shared a heartbreaking picture of her sitting beside her dad’s grave. John sadly passed away last August at age 81 after a long and difficult battle with brain cancer.

Meghan’s fans quickly flooded the comment section with encouraging words for the heartbroken TV host. “Blessing to you Meghan. Hold your memories tight. What a gift that you were so close to your daddy!!!” one user wrote. A second fan chimed in, writing, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Senator McCain. Shine your light on your family and this country that you so loved very much.” A third person echoed, “Sending you my thoughts and prayers to you all on what has been a really rough week I am sure.”

The Dirty Sexy Politics author’s birthday shoutout for her father comes just days after the family remembered him on the first anniversary since his passing. In honor of the somber loss, John’s wife of more than 48 years, Cindy McCain, opened up to People about coping with the death of her one true love.

“Our heaviest grief has subsided, which I’m sure would have prompted John to wise crack, ‘It’s about time.’ He could never stand still, and he didn’t want us to languish in our loss,” Cindy wrote. “Neither did he want us to mark the anniversary of his passing with solemn commemorations and tears, but to celebrate the life we shared with him.”

The American businesswoman — who tied the knot with John, dad to a total of seven kids, in 1980 — admitted that dealing with her husband’s loss wasn’t so easy in the beginning. “It was a struggle at times to reach this point,” she explained. “I was so accustomed to sharing life with John, there were days when I felt overwhelmed by his absence, and the habits and little problems of ordinary life seemed a challenge.”

Luckily, Cindy was able to find the silver lining in this tragedy. “You learn it’s OK to not be OK every day,” she confessed. “You learn to live with a broken heart, and the bad days become fewer, and the time in between richer and more meaningful.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the McCain family.