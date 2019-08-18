During his glorious life, John McCain did it all from serving his country as a politician and a military office — but he was also an incredible father to his seven kids.

John tied the knot with his first wife, Carol, in 1965. At the time, Carol was a single mom to two boys, Doug and Andy — who John would end up adopting as his own children. During the first year of their marriage, the couple would welcomed their first child together, a daughter, named Sidney. Unfortunately, the pair would part ways in 1980.

That same year, John would marry again, this time to businesswoman, Cindy McCain. The duo would go on to have four kids — Meghan, Jack, James and Bridget — the last who was adopted. The two would remain married until John’s death in 2018.

“In the thirty three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me and supported me in all things,” John’s second eldest daughter wrote on Twitter after her father passed. “His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man. … All that I am is thanks to him.” So incredible!

Scroll on down below to learn of each of John’s seven kids.