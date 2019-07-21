Just a few days after revealing she suffered a miscarriage, Meghan McCain is opening up about how she felt before sharing the heartbreaking news with the world, and how thankful she is for the response.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, July 20, to share a photo of herself alongside her husband, Ben Domenech, as she took the time to reveal her feelings after letting all know a very private time in her life. “It’s a very mean and nasty place and I don’t care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward,” the TV personality wrote, quoting the film Rocky Balboa.

She added, “Thank you for so many beautiful and kind responses. “Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support.”

The View cohost continued and explained that she hopes her story will help others “who have experienced the same to feel less alone. None of us are alone in this. I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice.”

Meghan also thanked her love, who she tied the knot with in 2017. “To this man who lives my wild heart, has never tried to change a single thing about me, and continues to be the greatest source of strength, love and faith a woman could ever ask for — I thank God for sending you to me every day, Ben,” she gushed.

People of course responded with more positivity in the comments section. “You are so strong and your vulnerability is so beautiful,” one person said. “You have done a very good thing by sharing your story. I am very, very sorry for your loss. I hope you will be kind and patient with yourself while your heart and body are healing.”

John McCain‘s daughter shared news of her miscarriage in an op-ed for the New York Times. “I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and I always will,” she revealed. “To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that. “I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over.”

We admire how strong and courageous Meghan has been through all of his. We wish her and her husband nothing but the best moving forward!