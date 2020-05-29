Expecting mom Meghan McCain offered fans a reasonable explanation of why she’s been so private about her first pregnancy. The View cohost, who is around five months pregnant with baby No. 1, revealed she’s leaving her baby-to-be “out of the social media cess pool” after receiving harsh comments regarding her late dad, John McCain.

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) [family’s] privacy as much as is possible,” Meghan, 35, explained in a candid Instagram post on Thursday, May 28. “I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.”

The Raising McCain alum — who announced she’s expecting her and husband Ben Domenech‘s first child in late March – wanted to address the situation because her followers kept “asking and requesting I show pics and details of my pregnancy,” she noted.

As much as Meghan would love to put her growing baby bump on full display, “a bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media,” including herself. The TV personality said before the former senator died in August 2018, people would comment how they were “glad [her] dad has cancer and he’s in hell.”

“I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my dad’s cancer fight,” she continued. “It is a shame. I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on TV five days a week — but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum.”

The Dirty Sexy Politics author concluded her post by thanking her fans for the “continued kind words, support and prayers” during her pregnancy. “It has meant a lot during this crazy time,” she gushed.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Although the conservative TV star is staying tight-lipped about her child, Meghan has been extremely honest about her journey to motherhood. In July 2019, Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Months later, she paid a visit to Good Morning America and explained why she’s so open about the heartbreaking experience.

“Nobody talks about this kind of stuff,” Meghan dished in October 2019. “The only experience I’ve ever had on TV when women are pregnant is streamers and excitement, which is wonderful and amazing, but I just think there’s a lot of other women out there who have my experience and you are not alone.”

Meghan even revealed how she compares the loss of her child to the death of her father. “I always describe it as the inverse of losing my dad, because my dad was the ending of a beautiful, long-lived life and I grieve that,” she shared. “The way I grieved having a miscarriage and grieved my daughter was what could have been … and grieving that part.”

We bet John would be so proud of his little girl!