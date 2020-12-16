Meghan McCain is still on Cloud 9 after giving birth to her first child, Liberty, in late September. The View host said she feels “indescribably blessed” to be a mom while sharing a new photo of her beautiful daughter.

“I am not a poet nor an artist, so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood,” Meghan, 36, gushed alongside a pic of her baby girl wearing Christmas-themed pajamas and holding her finger on Tuesday, December 15. “However, I will say, having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life.”

Courtesy of Meghan McCain/Instagram

The My Dad, John McCain author noted she and her husband, Ben Domenech, couldn’t feel luckier to experience parenthood together. “Ben and I have [been] nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty,” she sweetly marveled.

Meghan gave birth to her first child on September 28, which was announced by The View at the time. “We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech!” the CBS show’s official Twitter account tweeted.

Two weeks later, Meghan gave fans the first glimpse inside her life as a new mom while snuggling her little bundle of joy in a pink blanket. “Bliss,” she simply captioned the adorable mother-daughter photo.

The Raising McCain alum has opened up about her experience with motherhood since welcoming Liberty, but Meghan was quite private throughout her pregnancy. In a candid Instagram post in late May, the TV personality — who announced she was expecting in late March — explained why they chose to keep as many details as possible off social media.

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families’ privacy as much as is possible,” she wrote. “I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.”

The Emmy Award winner, who married Ben, 38, in 2017, felt she needed to make this choice because of the “inhumane jackasses” on social media. Meghan pointed out how internet trolls have “really ruined so much” for her when it comes to sharing information about her private life.

“It is a shame,” she noted. “I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on tv five days a week — but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum.”

You go, mama!