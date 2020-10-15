Meghan McCain is so in love with her daughter, Liberty. The View star shared the first photo of her only child more than two weeks after giving birth to her baby girl with husband Ben Domenech.

“Bliss,” the 35-year-old simply captioned a snapshot snuggling her little bundle of joy on Wednesday, October 14. Meghan donned a glowing makeup-free face and a comfy black sweater while holding her beautiful newborn up to her chest in a light-pink blanket.

Considering the TV personality kept details of her pregnancy top-secret up until she welcomed baby Liberty on September 28, fans were thrilled to get a glimpse inside her new life as a doting mom. “You look stunning! Congratulations,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Meghan’s post, while another echoed, “Liberty is a lucky girl to have such a special mama!” A third gushed, “Motherhood looks beautiful on you!”

Since becoming a mama with Ben, whom she married in 2017, Meghan has been relishing in her new role. Over a week after she gave birth to her little one, the Dirty Sexy Politics author dished experiencing parenthood “exceeded well beyond [her] wildest expectations.”

“Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true,” she penned next to a pic of her new “Mama” necklace on October 8. “It is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter.”

Having the ability to raise Liberty with the Federalist cofounder, 38, is like “observing [her] entire heart live and exist outside of [her] body,” the Emmy Award winner sweetly continued. “She is a little wildcat — beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit … I only wish I had done this sooner.”

Instagram/MeghanMcCain

After praising Ben for “giving [her] this gift” of a baby girl and “taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure” of parenthood together, Meghan thanked her fans for being so respectful toward her “protectiveness, boundaries and privacy” as a new mom.

“I know it is unorthodox given the public life I have chosen,” she explained. “It’s all a work in progress and I will continue to share what I can as I (and Ben) are comfortable.”

Months before their little one’s arrival, Meghan got candid about sharing updates about baby No. 1 on social media. After receiving a lot of questions regarding her pregnancy, the ABC News star revealed why she was leaving her daughter “out of the social media cesspool.”

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) [family’s] privacy as much as is possible,” she wrote in May. “I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.”

Way to go, mama!