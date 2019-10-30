An open book. Meghan McCain may have suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2019, but the heartbreaking ordeal has not stopped her from speaking out about it. She recently discussed it further and revealed some private details.

The 35-year-old sat-down for an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 30, and was quite honest about losing her child. “Nobody talks about this kind of stuff. The only experience I’ve ever had on TV when women are pregnant is streamers and excitement, which is wonderful and amazing, but I just think there’s a lot of other women out there who have my experience and you are not alone,” The View cohost explained.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“It just hit me a lot harder than I thought it would,” the TV personality continued. “I never even thought about having a miscarriage. I never even thought about being pregnant until it happened.” A year prior, Meghan also lost her father, John McCain, after a battle with cancer.

“I always describe it as the inverse of losing my dad, because my dad was the ending of a beautiful, long-lived life and I grieve that, and the way I grieved having a miscarriage and grieved my daughter was what could have been, and grieving that part,” the Dirty Sexy Politics author wrote.

Meghan — who is married to Ben Domenech — also wants to keep people from thinking celebs on television have no issues. “Oftentimes, as people [tune] in to the show, they probably think that we’re leading these perfect lives and everything’s wonderful, and there’s actually a lot of intensity in any human’s life,” she explained. “And I just thought, after I had my miscarriage that I should talk about it.”

While Meghan is comfortable discussing her miscarriage today, it wasn’t easy at first. “I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice,” the former ABC news contributor wrote on Instagram on July 20.

We are glad that Meghan has continued to be open about all she has been through — we certainly hope it helps other women!