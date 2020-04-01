Congratulations! Karina Smirnoff, the season 13 winner of Dancing With the Stars, gave birth to her first child.

According to People, she welcomed a cute baby boy and couldn’t be any happier. “Karina and baby are healthy and well,” a source told the outlet on Wednesday, April 1. “She’s already head over heels in love. She’s excited for the next journey.”

In December, Karina, 42, revealed she was expecting her first child when she shared a selfie of herself holding a positive pregnancy stick. “Thanks @FirstResponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor!” she wrote via Instagram. “#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020! And since it’s the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to give back! I’m happily going to donate $5,000 to @ResolveOrg to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys. Everyone have a great holiday!”

Following her announcement, the dancer told People that she was “super excited to start a new chapter” in her life. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom,” she said in the same month. “I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed.”

Karina revealed that the best part about her pregnancy was getting support from her friends and family. “Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information,” she gushed at the time. “I’m just trying to keep up! But I’m very grateful for the gift I’ve been given. I can’t wait to be a mom.”

Karina has yet to reveal who the father of her baby is. The TV personality was previously engaged to actor Jason Adelman, but they called off their wedding in March 2015. Before that, she was engaged to Maksim Chmerkovskiy and baseball star Brad Penny. Although none of those relationships worked out, Karina said she still believes her soulmate is out there.

“I still believe in love,” she told Hudson Mod in April 2013. “I still believe in the fairy tale in spite of everything. The whole wedding scenario isn’t necessarily a must for me anymore — though I would love a wedding — but having someone special in my life is all I require. And kids.”

We’re so happy for you, Karina. Enjoy life with your new baby boy!