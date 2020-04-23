Congratulations are in store for Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva! The Hollywood couple recently welcomed baby No. 2, according to Hola! magazine.

The 70-year-old Pretty Woman actor’s wife, 37, gave birth to their second son at their NY state ranch and the family is now safe at their home. The new arrival comes two years after Alejandra gave birth to their eldest son, Alexander, in February 2018.

As fans know, the little bundle of joy is the third child for the iconic star. He also shares his 20-year-old son, Homer, with ex-wife Carey Lowell. As for Alejandra, she’s the doting mom of son Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland, a billionaire financier.

While the American Gigolo actor and the Spanish publicist were able to secretly welcome their second child, Alejandra wasn’t as tight-lipped when she was pregnant with their first. At the time of her pregnancy with Alexander in December 2018, the proud mom showed off her growing baby bump on social media.

“I’m so happy! #happygirl,” she captioned a snapshot of her tummy in the mirror. So cute!

Although the adorable couple are private when it comes to their children, Richard and Alejandra openly gush over their romantic relationship. The sweet pair couldn’t help but marvel over their enviable romance after tying the knot in April 2018.

“I’m the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be?” the Primal Fear star shared with the outlet at the time of their nuptials. “I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who’s fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who’s a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!”

Alejandra echoed her hubby’s sentiments, saying, “He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I’ve ever met. What can I say? I’m so in love!” She added, “Not a day goes by that he doesn’t mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky.”

We hope the Geres are staying safe while bonding with their new baby!