Michael Douglas is a grandfather of two! The Basic Instinct actor said he’s “so happy” for his eldest son, Cameron Douglas, and his longtime girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, following the birth of his new grandchild.

“What a holiday present!” Michael, 76, wrote in the comments section of Cameron’s Instagram post, which included a photo with Viviane, their 3-year-old daughter, Lua, and their newborn son, whom they named Ryder, on Tuesday, December 22. “Don’t think Lua is sure about this yet!”

Instagram

Michael’s wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, also shared sweet wishes for the proud parents. “Lua’s face!” the Mask of Zorro actress, 51, wrote, pointing out the new older sister’s less-enthused look. “[She’s] like … ‘Whatever … .’ Hilarious! Congrats!”

Cameron, 42, announced the arrival of his little bundle of joy with an adorable snap of his family of four at home. “Touch down planet earth,” the Loaded actor penned via Instagram. “Welcome, my son … Ryder T. Douglas.”

Michael became a grandfather for the first time when Cameron — who started dating Vivienne, 42, in 2016 — welcomed their baby girl, Lua, the following year in 2017. Ever since the moment the Kominsky Method star held Lua in his arms, Cameron said his famous father couldn’t get enough.

“She softens him up,” Cameron exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in November 2019. “It’s cute to see. [She] calls him ‘Bubba,’ and he likes to sit her on his chest and tries to get her to say it.”

Courtesy of Cameron Douglas/Instagram

Considering Michael and Lua share “a beautiful connection,” Cameron enjoys watching his dad and daughter spend time together. “I bring Lua over to see him every weekend, and I’m teaching her to swim at his house,” he dished. “She lights him up and vice versa.”

Most of the Academy Award winner’s films are still too mature for Lua to watch, but Cameron revealed some movies he plans on showing his daughter. “My father just did a voice for Green Eggs and Ham, so I think Lua will totally love that,” he noted. “Then maybe my grandfather’s film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

Cameron is Michael’s eldest son, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Diandra Luker, but the iconic actor is also the loving dad of two other kids. Michael shares his younger children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, with Catherine.

We can’t wait to see more photos of Ryder with his famous family!