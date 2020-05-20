While going down memory lane, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a rare family photo of her with husband Michael Douglas and their two kids — Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17 — on Instagram. “T.B.T. my family in 2014. Ah, not much has changed,” she captioned the throwback pic of them laying on the couch on Wednesday, May 20.

In the snap, Carys was cuddling with her dad while Dylan had his arm wrapped around his mom. They appeared to be in their living room because there was a bunch of family photos on the table next to them and the kids were in their house clothes. The last time the mom of two posted a picture of her and her family on Instagram was in December 2019. Michael and his loved ones were having “Sunday lunch in Zanzibar” and they decided to take a snap to capture the moment.

Carys and Dylan are two kids who don’t mind handing out with their parents and they’ve even expressed an interest in going into the same profession as the two A-listers. “The fact that all of them want to be actors and are good actors makes it all the more enjoyable,” the Wall Street star said at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. “They understand the whole system and have the sense of a third generation.”

It’s no wonder Michael is extremely proud of his children. They put their all into everything they do and the duo also take after their parents in the best way. “I’m old enough to appreciate that this is a good time in one’s life, and I’m not taking it for granted,” Michael revealed to People in November 2018 after he survived a battle with tongue cancer. “I’m grateful for a good marriage, good kids and my health.”

This August, Dylan will be turning 20 years old and his parents will most likely give him birthday shout-outs on Instagram. After all, that’s what they did last year. “Happy 19th birthday Dylan!!! Mom and I are so proud of you and we cannot wait to celebrate! Love, Dad,” Michael wrote. Catherine added, “You are the joy of my life. I love you more than words can say.”

What a beautiful family!