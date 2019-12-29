No one can’t break their bond! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are extremely close with their family, and they showed that again by taking some time to have a lovely Sunday meal with their two children.

The actress, 50, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 29, to share a sweet family photo featuring her husband, 75, and their two kids — son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16. “Sunday lunch in Zanzibar. Happy Sunday everyone,” she wrote alongside the pic of the four smiling while kicking back.

People were loving the snap, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Beautiful picture of the family Catherine,” one person said. Another added, “Lovely photo, enjoy all these previous times as family memories last forever.” Aside from his kids with his wife, the Ant-Man actor also has another son, Cameron, from a previous relationship.

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

The happy couple — who tied the knot in 2000 — have always been open with how close they are to their kids. In fact, Michael once touched on just how key his children have been to his passion for acting. “The fact that all of them want to be actors and are good actors makes it all the more enjoyable,” he said at the Golden Globes in 2019. “They understand the whole system and have the sense of a third generation.” However, the Hollywood pair have always tried their best to keep their little ones from the spotlight.

“We’ve kind of shielded them away, but they’re incredibly mature for their tender years,” the Chicago star revealed to ET. “They get it, and that’s just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky. … They’ve kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan. The teenagers here in Manhattan, there’s a maturity that comes too quick I think.”

But Michael — whose father is the legendary star Kirk Douglas — also understand that his kids want to follow the same career path. “Right now, all three of my kids want to be actors — Cameron, Dylan, and Carys, and my niece, Kelsey,” he explained. “So that’s four of the next dynasty. Dad and I got about 120 years and about 130 movies, so it will be more and we just got a grandchild — little granddaughter Lua.”

Whatever the case, it certainly seems Catherine and Michael will always be in their kids’ corner!