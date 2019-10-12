Freedom! Well, that is what it seems like for Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones now that their two kids are out of the house.

The actor, 75, attended the PaleyFest NY event for The Kominsky Method on Friday, October 11, and revealed that both he and Catherine, 50, have an empty house now that their son Dylan, 19, is at college and their daughter Carys, 16, is gone as well.

Carys is in boarding school, she’s gone so sort of unexpected. She really wanted to take off,” the Wall Street star told Closer Weekly and other reporters. “It was unexpected because we actually moved to be five minutes from the school that she’d been going to after having had a 45 minute drive and she was really happy. And then all of a sudden this moment came, so we go what are we going to do now?”

“You spend a lot of time talking about your kids, and all of a sudden … and then we got over that very quickly!” the Oscar-winner explained. “And now we’re like, ‘wow, we can do anything in our schedules without … obviously the holiday stuff.’ But other than that during the week and everything. So we’re taking full advantage of that, seeing a lot of shows and traveling a lot.”

However, while his children are out from under his roof, he is still very impressed by them, especially his son who has overcome obstacles. “Dylan had serious dyslexia issues, and had to go to special schools earlier on and worked really hard,” the Romancing the Stone costar revealed. “The fact that he worked himself up to get into an Ivy League school I’m so proud of.”

Michael — who also shares son Cameron, 40, with ex-wife Diandra Luker — may have his children away from the house, but he did once reveal that they may actually want to follow the same career route he, Catherine and their grandfather Kurt Douglas did. “Right now, all three of my kids want to be actors — Cameron, Dylan, and Carys, and my niece, Kelsey,” the A-lister told Entertainment Tonight.

“So that’s four of the next dynasty. Dad and I got about 120 years and about 130 movies, so it will be more and we just got a grandchild — little granddaughter Lua,” he added. So great!

Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Michael and Catherine may be loving the free time, but we know they always look forward to seeing their kids!