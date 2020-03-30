Having a newborn baby may be one of the most exciting things a parent can experience, but Carson Daly revealed how he made his daughter’s arrival on March 26 even more special. The beloved Today star shared the heartwarming meaning behind his little girl’s sweet name, Goldie Patricia.

The 46-year-old called in to the hit NBC morning show on March 27 to chat with his fellow cohosts and explained how he and wife Siri Daly came up with Goldie’s name. Carson explained they were inspired by the result of an AncestryDNA kit that he took this past St. Patrick’s Day.

Instagram/CarsonDaly

The TV personality dished the adorable moniker was chosen after the AncestryDNA kit confirmed he was 98 percent Irish.

“We had a short list of names that we liked, but nothing was sticking its neck out,” he recalled during the phone conversation. “And I thought about it, you know, this is our fourth kid. She seems like the pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow.”

It wasn’t until Carson shared the idea with his film producer wife, 39, that they really fell in love. “I said, ‘What do you think about Goldie Patricia?’ And that was it,” he gushed. “It was just one of those things. We knew.”

Considering Carson and Siri, who also share kids Jackson, 11, Etta, 7, and London, 5, chose the name Goldie, the doting dad dished her new nickname would be “Go Go” — how cute!

When the former Total Request Live host first shared the news of his little girl’s birth, fans were hoping to make a connection between their family and the name Goldie.

However, they weren’t surprised to see he chose the name Patricia for his youngest child’s middle name. It appears Carson paid tribute to his beloved late mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, who sadly died in 2017.

Sweetly enough, the Last Call With Carson Daly star’s decision to honor his mother’s name is even more special considering Goldie was born just two days before what would’ve been Pattie’s birthday.

In his emotional post announcing his daughter’s birth on March 26, Carson gushed that he and Siri were “beyond thrilled” about expanding their family. He also praised the “incredibly brave and selfless medical staff” at the hospital amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need,” he stated in his post. “It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well-wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.”

We hope Carson is enjoying his new role as a dad of four!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.