We knew 2020 would be full of blessings! Dylan Dreyer revealed she gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Oliver, with husband Brian Fichera on Thursday, January 2. The happy news comes after the 38-year-old meteorologist suffered a miscarriage.

During the Friday, January 3 episode of the Today show, Hoda Kotb revealed the great news to the world. “We have some exciting news. The Today family just got bigger. Dylan had her little baby. Little “Ollie” Oliver George Fichera was born yesterday [at] 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 inches long,” she said. “Mamma and baby [are] doing so well.”

Not only that, but Al Roker also revealed Dylan’s baby was born at a very special time. “He was born during our third hour of Today at 9:13 a.m.,” he gushed, which is the same time Dylan hosts the show.

Using the official Today Instagram page, the journalist’s colleagues shared a photo of the new mom in the hospital holding her baby. “That makes four! 💙 Congratulations are in order for @dylandreyernbc and @fishlense, who welcomed their second son on January 2. 👶 ,” they wrote.

After the news was out, the NBC star called into the third hour of Today to give everyone an update on her well-being. “I feel good,” she gushed over the phone. “I just feel so happy and so blessed.”

With their new addition to the family, Dylan and Brian are now proud parents of two to their newborn baby boy, Oliver, and their 3-year-old son, Calvin, who has adjusted very well to his new role as a big bro.

“Everything just clicked,” she said. “There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family.”

In July, the NBC star revealed she was expecting baby No. 2. “I’m pregnant!” she said during the Today show. “The day I was going to start my IVF, I had all my medicines. I brought them to the Kentucky Derby with me, but the doctor called and said, ‘Don’t take anything. You’re pregnant.’ … I just want to thank everybody for the prayers because I think the prayers and putting my story out there got me where I am today.”

We’re so happy for you, Dylan!