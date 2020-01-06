If there’s one thing we love more than celebrity babies being born, it’s learning they are on their way! With a new year — and new decade — upon us, all your favorite stars are announcing they are pregnant and expecting bundles of joy in 2020. That’s right, there’s a baby boom going on in Hollywood and we couldn’t be happier.

Wasting no time at all, America Ferrera was the first celebrity to announce that she was pregnant in her New Year’s Eve Instagram post. “Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” she wrote alongside a photo of her with husband Ryan Piers Williams and their son, Sebastian, 1. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.” This couldn’t be a more perfect timing considering the Superstore actress, 35, and Ryan, 38, announced they were pregnant with their first child on New Year’s Day 2018. America then announced Sebastian’s arrival in May 2018 via Instagram.

We can’t wait to see which stars will reveal their families will be growing this year.

Scroll down to see all the celebrities who announced they were pregnant in 2020!