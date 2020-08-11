And baby makes … three! Bindi Irwin is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Chandler Powell, the couple announced via Instagram on Tuesday, August 11.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you,” Bindi, 22, captioned a photo with Chandler, 23, while holding a baby shirt. The late Steve Irwin‘s daughter added that she’s “still” in her “first trimester” but wanted her fans “to be a part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us,” she continued. “Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes and prayers to our little sweetheart. Love and light.”

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 25. “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” she gushed at the time. “We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.”

Although the Crocodile Hunter star couldn’t be there for his daughter’s wedding, Bindi previously opened up about how supportive she thought her dad would have been on the day she walked down the aisle. The blonde beauty — who got engaged to Chandler in July 2019 — shared the sweet sentiment during an event in May.

“You know, dad was so kind where he always said you had to follow your heart and do what you love and I think that that’s really wonderful,” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “And my mom and brother have always been so supportive of me saying you just have to follow your heart through life, so I’m pretty lucky.”

We’re sure Steve would be just as supportive as they embark on a new journey together. Congratulations!